There is a lot more testing going on in France than before. This is not the only reason why statisticians consider the currently high number of cases to be in need of explanation.

PARIS taz | Every day in France the health authorities of the Direction de la santé provide their updated statistics. This conveys a quantified picture of a development that does not give rise to much optimism for the time being: Currently around 10,000 additional infections are reported every day within 24 hours, more than four times more than in Germany at the same time.

Citizens can find lots of figures on the current development of the pandemic in several media. Instructions for use may be useful in assessing these statistics. Because: What exactly do the numbers say, and what should we deduce from them for individual and collective behavior?

You can read about it on Tuesday: With 5,616 Covid patients in hospital care, 919 of them in intensive care units, an increasing trend is observed every week. Are more than 13,200 new infections, as reported within 24 hours over the weekend, particularly high in France? Or is that just the result of the multiplied number of tests?

At least statisticians warn that the number of confirmed cases in France should be interpreted with caution. The counting method was changed from the end of May, and the number of tests per week rose from 200,000 at the beginning of June to more than a million at the beginning of September.

In addition, the recent figures had to be put into perspective, because a large hospital in the Paris region had not forwarded its files to the headquarters. As a result, there has been a surge in the statistics of deaths, which, viewed alone, could deceive an assessment of the development, which is dramatic enough.

Bars and cafes have to close earlier in many places

In any case, some cities have tightened their previous restrictions locally. We strongly advise against private celebrations and meetings with more than 10 people. In cities like Nice, Marseille or Bordeaux, bars and cafes have to close earlier.

There are also new rules for schools: since lessons started again at the beginning of September, dozens of school classes have been closed due to isolated cases of Covid or mere suspicion. The French Minister of Education has now issued clear guidelines: Only when three children or young people from different families have tested positive in a class does the class have to be closed.

In France, however, the tests are a problem in themselves: As has been recommended by the authorities for weeks, a large number of people want or have to be tested in private laboratories or the bodies specially set up for this purpose. But the supply cannot keep up with this enormous demand. Queues form in front of the test centers, queuing can take up to five hours, and test results are often promised four days later. The announcement that patients with Covid symptoms and a doctor’s prescription have priority has not been complied with.

The director of the health authorities of the capital region, Aurélien Rousseau, claimed in the Sunday paper Journal du dimanche, There has been an internet platform since August that enables doctors to give their patients potentially infected with coronavirus priority in the PCR tests. Several general practitioners interviewed by the taz say, however, that they are not aware of this. In reality, it often takes up to eight days to get an appointment for the test in a laboratory in Paris.