BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The strange impression of Kiev left Joachim Loew in conflict. The national coach was delighted “on the one hand” with the thousands of fans at the national team’s guest appearance on Saturday in Ukraine, which was badly affected by the corona pandemic. “On the other hand, of course, you also know that it is sometimes not that safe,” said Löw on ARD. Therefore, a similar backdrop against Switzerland on Tuesday in Cologne is excluded – as at all Bundesliga locations. A gray autumn threatens with a number of ghost games.

“We are absolutely dependent on political decisions, like the whole country. And if the political decisions are made like that, then you are a little passed out,” said Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge of “Bild am Sonntag” and urged: “If we don’t have fans in the stadiums again soon, I’m afraid that football will be seriously damaged.” He is “very worried about football culture”.

The nationwide rising Corona numbers speak clearly against more than a few hundred spectators in the arenas. The critical value of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week, which is also important for the German Football League, has been exceeded in a number of cities in recent days. Over the weekend, an incidence value of over 50 was reported from Cologne and Stuttgart. Berlin, Frankfurt and Bremen are also above this threshold. In Dortmund, where the previous season record was set at the beginning of the month with 11,500 fans in the BVB stadium, the value on Sunday was 36.2.

“It is getting dangerous,” said Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. Corona is just as dangerous as in spring. In March and April, the DFL and clubs had wrestled to host at least ghost games in order to be able to conclude the season. The partial re-admission of viewers at the start of the new season in September created a spirit of optimism – but also many open questions.

Nationwide, in a test phase until the end of October, a maximum utilization of 20 percent of the respective stadium capacity is permitted. The final decision is made by the local authorities. The city of Munich recently announced that due to the corona situation, the games in the Bavarian capital will take place without fans until at least October 25th. “I’m not blaming anyone, but I have the feeling that the common thread between football and politics has been lost,” said Rummenigge.

For the international matches in Cologne last Wednesday against Turkey (3: 3) and next Tuesday against Switzerland, 9200 visitors were originally planned. The German Football Association wanted to distribute free tickets. Because of the increasing corona numbers, only 300 fans were allowed against Turkey, who could do little against the ghost game atmosphere. On Sunday, the 7-day incidence in Cologne rose to 59.7, and since Saturday there has been a no-night alcohol ban in public spaces and a mask requirement in pedestrian zones. The official decision for the Switzerland game should follow on Monday.

In Berlin, the test match of 1. FC Union against second division Hannover 96 became a provincial farce because the 1795 Berlin supporters started singing fanatics. According to the capital’s infection protection ordinance, this is “not to be done”. Insight? “We didn’t ask anyone to sing here,” argued Union communications chief Christian Arbeit. The iron had already pulled out several times in the audience discussion.

In Kiev, classified as a risk area by the Robert Koch Institute, 17,573 viewers saw the 2-1 victory of the DFB selection. The stewards ensured the prescribed minimum distance, according to the impressions almost all spectators wore mouth and nose protection. “And appropriate measures were taken in the vicinity of the stadium,” said Löw. “So I didn’t feel particularly in danger.” / Mj / DP / he