And the World Health Organization reported that the delta variant is the most transmissible among the variants of the Corona virus that have been identified so far, and it is present in at least 85 countries, and it spreads rapidly among people who have not received vaccination.

safe

Dr. Amjad Al-Haddad, an allergy and immunology consultant, says: “All samples taken during the last period confirm the absence of the virus in Egypt, and measures are being taken to prevent the virus from entering, and so far all official data indicate its absence.”

And the epidemiologist at the World Health Organization continued in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The mutated Delta strain has a superior ability to spread, the more mutations of the virus the more the new type has a great ability to spread only, and during the recent period is also research and study on the extent Its strength is next to its reach.

expected

Noha Assem, Adviser to the Minister of Health for Research Affairs and a member of the Scientific Committee to Combat Corona, had confirmed that the Ministry of Health had convened an Egyptian-British scientific committee to discuss the new mutations of the virus, stressing that these mutations are expected, and occur in large numbers, but what matters to the scientific community is the clinical changes of the virus. same.

The advisor to the Minister of Health for Research Affairs confirmed in press statements that the “Delta Plus” mutated affects the younger age groups “children”, unlike the original virus that was affecting the age groups over 18 years, noting that the British side made it clear that those in hospitals at the present time are younger age, which is a major shift in the nature of injuries.

A member of the Scientific Committee to Combat Corona indicated that the Ministry of Health is closely following all the mutations and changes that happen to the virus globally, and how to deal with it, after reviewing the ages of the cases that died as a result of infection with “Corona” since the beginning of the pandemic, which reached the percentage in the age groups less than 20 years. 1%, which is an indication that Egypt is safe from Corona’s mutations.

The importance of vaccinations

Al-Haddad added in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The delta mutator has been proven to be infected in 90 countries around the world, while 9 countries have so far been infected with the Delta Plus virus, and the reason for this spread is the imbalance in the pace of vaccinations in the countries. A number of countries started vaccination procedures, other countries were late, which is the reason for these mutations and their crises in the world.”

The head of the Department of Allergy and Immunology with Serum and Vaccine indicated that “India, for example, used to hold big celebrations in the rivers without precautionary measures and not vaccinate a large number of them, so that a large number of infections would occur, and whenever the virus entered a person and an infection occurred from it to another person and the infection was transmitted in different forms, the more The virus has mutated.”

harsh measures

Al-Haddad confirmed in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “There are European countries that were thinking about vaccinating children at the times when the World Health Organization was calling for a large number of countries to be vaccinated. Vaccination is the most important in the current period because it protects against any infections and mutations. So far, the mutant has not affected the protein thorn, so vaccines are effective against it.”

The head of the Department of Allergy and Immunology, Serum and Vaccine, noted: “It is possible that if cases of the new mutant appear, there will be strict precautionary measures in Egypt, in the recent period there are significant restrictions on the hubs and outlets from abroad to ensure that it does not exist.”

surveillance system

According to Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Fattah, head of the Central Department for Preventive Medicine Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Egypt has a highly efficient system for epidemic surveillance, in addition to the procedures established by Cairo Airport to deal with arrivals to Egypt from countries, especially where serious virus mutations occur, within the framework of The Ministry is keen on the safety and health of citizens.

super dangerous

At the same time, Dr. Nahla Abdel Wahab, a consultant bacteriologist, immunology and nutrition and head of the bacteriology department at Cairo University Hospital, points out that: “The Delta strain is similar in its symptoms to the symptoms of the common cold, sometimes accompanied by no loss of sense of smell. 60 times.”

And the bacterial consultant continued, in her interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “Delta is a single-coded virus, and its characteristics are many mutations. For example, if you print a sheet and copy it, then copy another sheet from the copied and so on for dozens of times, the final result will be completely different from the first, when it enters The virus for a person with weak immunity, reproduces and mutates.”

Abd al-Wahhab noted: “Delta injury is accompanied by an unexplained headache and pain in the body, in addition to it affecting the pancreas, and what is more dangerous is that the patient with this strain is susceptible to infection with the black fungus because it increases the level of diabetes in the blood, and those with chronic diseases must resort to hospitals. And specialist doctors besides vaccinations because of their important impact in limiting its spread.”

global health concern

The World Health Organization had expressed concern about the delta variable, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the organization, said in the regular press conference from Geneva, that with some countries easing public health and social measures, increases were seen in transmission around the world, “as We said, new variants are expected, they will continue to be reported – that’s what viruses do, they mutate – but we can prevent variants from emerging by preventing transmission.”

“It’s very simple: more transmission means more variables, less transmission means fewer variables. More cases mean more hospitalizations, which increases the stress of health workers and health systems, which means more deaths,” Tedros added.

Prevention prescription

In her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the head of the bacteria department at Cairo University Hospital gave a number of tips that she considered the prevention prescription, saying: “It is necessary to isolate in the event of any infection with a cold and to take the occasional treatment. Drink plenty of water, stay away from hydrogenated oils, and eat fresh fruits and vegetables.

And “Abdul Wahab” continued in her preventive prescription: “It is preferable to take water with lemon and mint or water and put cinnamon sticks in it for their ability to remove toxins from the body, as the state of dehydration makes the virus cling to the throat as much as possible, in addition to exposure to direct sunlight for a period of time per day in the period before ten o’clock. morning and after four in the afternoon.