“First of all, this year we will halve inflation in order to reduce the cost of living and give people financial stability,” the prime minister emphasized. At the end of November 2022, consumer price growth in the UK slowed to 10.7 percent from a record 11.1 percent in October, the National Statistics Office (ONS) reported.

The driver of inflation continues to be rising tariffs for housing and communal services, mainly due to the cost of electricity, gas and other types of fuel. In addition, a strong impact on the dynamics had an increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages, said the ONS.

In his appeal to the British, Sunak also promised the adoption of new laws that would solve the problem of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel in inflatable boats into the country. The main tasks for the ruling Conservative Party, he said, will be the development of the economy, the reduction of the national debt and the improvement of the National Health System.

On January 1, the UK Foreign Office notified that it would stop importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia.