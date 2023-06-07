British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Washington on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit, during which he will discuss with Joe Biden the UK’s role in the future global regulation of artificial intelligence.

Sunak and Biden will meet Thursday afternoon at the White House, and during the meeting they will discuss a number of common files.

On Thursday morning, Sunak is scheduled to meet the heads of major US groups. He will then attend a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on the occasion of American-British Friendship Day, which celebrates 238 years of relations between the two countries.