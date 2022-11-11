Times: British Prime Minister Sunak decided to drastically cut government spending on schools and transport

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has decided to close a multi-billion dollar hole in the country’s budget through austerity – he intends to drastically cut public spending, including funding for schools, police, municipalities and transport, writes newspaper The Times.

The budgets of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice will also be cut. Sunak and Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt want government spending to slow down after 2025 from a target of 3.7 percent to 1 percent. Thus, the new head of government intends to cover the budget deficit by 2027-2028, which is estimated at 55 billion pounds (more than 62 billion dollars), saving 25 billion pounds (more than 28 billion dollars) a year.

Sunak and Hunt’s goal is to restore confidence in the financial markets. Hunt’s predecessor Quasi Kwarteng’s budget plan to cut taxes led to a record drop in the sterling against the dollar and an exodus of investors from British assets. As a result, Liz Truss had to resign as prime minister, despite the rejection of the scandalous plan.