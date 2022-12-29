The British Prime Minister has embarked on a solitary race against time in which, along with his future, the durability of the electoral steamroller of a Conservative Party is at stake which, after accumulating four consecutive victories since 2010, now seems doomed to sink into the urns. The universal consensus in the United Kingdom assumes that the next general elections will be in May 2024, despite the fact that the Government has until the end of that year to call them, which leaves Rishi Sunak (42 years old) just 18 months to reverse a defeat that, According to the demoscopia and even many of its deputies, it would already be inevitable.

Aware of the monumental task, Sunak, the premier richest in history, has replaced the extravagance of his predecessor Boris Johnson, who used to enjoy these dates in destinations like the Caribbean, with the austerity of his office on Downing Street. After a brief Christmas Day hiatus in his Richmond constituency in northern England, the UK’s youngest president in modern times needs to show that the British right has not run out of ideas after 12 years in power. and five prime ministers.

In ordinary circumstances, its main challenge would therefore be to define a project for the country and an agenda of priorities that are easily interpretable for the citizenry. Sunak himself would have already recognized his advisers that, to even aspire to win the generals, he needs tangible progress in the areas that matter at street level. But his fundamental problem, the one that truly threatens his continuity in office, goes beyond political bets: the rival to beat is at home and affects the brand itself tory with which he aspires to request, for the fifth time, the majority trust of the electorate.

After scandals like the partygate, the myriad of parties at the official residence during the successive lockdowns due to the pandemic during Johnson’s term, and the chaos generated in the barely 50 days of his fleeting replacement, Liz Truss, the reputation of the Conservative Party appears sunk and, according to the polls, with no manifest possibility of redemption. If there is something that the British right has lost in 2022, it is the perception of ability to take the reins, a value that polling experts consider essential for the survival of any Executive.

Sunak’s great task is, therefore, to alleviate the toxicity of its initials, a repair process to which is added the wear and tear of 12 years in power and the consequences of a context of skyrocketing inflation, the possibility of a recession, according to the Bank of England, the crisis of the cost of living and a public unrest evident in the chain of strikes that threaten to paralyze the country. In his favor he has that he is not, for the moment at least, the great electoral obstacle, since the polls show the gap between his relative popularity and image as a trained economic manager and the growing impression that the Government cannot be entrusted to the conservatives.

Opposition Advantage

Hence, Sunak has a potential avenue within his reach, if he is able to transfer personal perception to his party’s imprint, especially when Labor’s colossal lead has begun to stall and opinion polls furthermore prove that the opposition is not overwhelmingly convincing either and that if it leads the polls it is more because of rejection of the tories. And that is where the prime minister’s marginal hopes of preventing the debacle lie: if in the coming months he manages to publicly convince that he has a project in vital areas such as health, or immigration management, his appeal to revalidate support in the polls will win integers.

So the big question now is whether Sunak has a vision for the country that goes beyond restoring Britain’s battered economy to health. One of his strengths as a candidate for leadership tory it had been the confidence he generated in the markets, evident when, after confirming his victory in his second attempt, the volatility of the pound and debt that had dominated for weeks gave way to a welcome calm. Sunak’s little more than two months at 10 Downing Street have restored some stability to British politics, but the premier now he needs to show that sanity is accompanied by ideas.

Doubt dominates among his own deputies and concern about whether the premier will be able to pull some electorally attractive trick out of the hat grows at a similar rate to the pessimism that has already led several parliamentarians to announce that they will not revalidate their seats in the next general elections. To encourage the troops, Downing Street has been in charge of anticipating where the strategy will go in the new year: together with the management of strikes, by keeping the pulse of the unions and the continuity of contingency plans to mitigate the effects of the call winter of discontentSunak will speed up decision-making in the most challenging areas for the Government.

The first sign of this approach was the recent presentation of the plan to put an end to the crisis in the English Channel, where in 2022 the largest flow of immigrants was registered, close to 50,000. The proposal was received positively by the increasingly fractured parliamentary group, so the intention is to replicate the idea in the big pending issues, such as the comprehensive reform of the National Health Service (NHS, in its acronym in English) to improve its efficiency and reduce endless waiting lists.

The government calculation estimates that, if in the next six months they manage to convey the perception of a diligent Administration, with political initiative, and inflation begins to ease, giving room for a certain budgetary laxity, Sunak could stop the bleeding and gain credibility to appeal to the fifth term. The problem is that the persuasion operation does not depend exclusively on him and the poisoned chalice inherited from both Johnson and Truss threatens to make him go down in history as the premier that lost the greatest hegemony of the tories in Westminster for more than three decades.

