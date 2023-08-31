Rishi Sunak has chosen to reward personal and political loyalty in filling such a sensitive post as Defense Minister, at a time when the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine is the country’s only external strength in the age post Brexit. Grant Shapps will replace Ben Wallace, whose announcement before the summer of a complete withdrawal from politics surprised everyone and everyone.

Wallace, 53, a former captain of the Scottish Guards, the prestigious regiment of the British army, was one of the main promoters, from the first minute, of a hard line against Vladimir Putin and his threat – later consummated – of aggression against Kiev. He negotiated with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksi Reznikov, for the delivery of weapons before any other country, and made clear his Scottish pride by using very particular secret codes in communications between the two. He referred to the NLAW anti-tank missiles as glenfiddich (the famous Highland whiskey) and called islay (in the Hebrides, which gives its name to its famous distillate) to the anti-cruise missile Harpoon. “I already have the whiskey you ordered me,” Wallace has recounted that he announced his counterpart when possible.

Shapps, 54, makes up for a much thinner resume than his predecessor with his legendary political savvy. In the last year he has come to occupy five different ministries, quite a feat even in the current times of political instability in the United Kingdom. At the helm of Transport during Johnson’s tenure, whom he strongly supported when he launched his candidacy to lead the Conservatives, he was relegated to the back seats of the parliamentary group when Liz Truss arrived at Downing Street, as punishment for having endorsed in the primaries to Sunak.

However, it says a lot about Shapps’ ability to unite wills and mobilize internal currents in the party and among the deputies that Truss, in the last days before his humiliating resignation, appointed the politician Minister of the Interior, despite the continuous public criticism that he continued pouring on his management. His years as president of the Conservative Party, between 2012 and 2015, helped him understand how internal rebellions are forged or stopped.

Sunak gave him the position of Minister of Commerce and later of Energy. It was from this second position that he managed to reinforce his credentials to get to take charge of Defense. In recent months he has worked closely with kyiv to bolster the country’s fuel and gas supplies to ensure its resilience through the long winter months. Shapps visited kyiv last week, after the British government had announced a loan of more than 220 million euros. The aid is intended to finance the supply by Urenco, the UK-based company, of enriched uranium for the Ukrainian national company Energoatom.

Wallace’s surprising goodbye

During the pools after Boris Johnson’s disastrous fall, Wallace was one of the most prominent names to replace him. Very popular with conservative affiliates, he surprised many when they did not finally put forward his candidacy. “I prefer to focus on my current job, and on maintaining the security of my country,” he wrote then on Twitter (the social network now called X).

What nobody expected was that, at the beginning of the summer, Wallace would announce his intention to leave the position and not to repeat himself as a deputy in the next general elections, scheduled for the end of 2024. The minister decided to give Sunak time and delay his decision, so that it would not coincide with a series of partial electoral defeats suffered by the tories and thus contribute to an image of internal rout. This Thursday, however, he finally sent Sunak his resignation letter, which was accompanied by a warning to the prime minister: “I sincerely believe that over the next decade, the world will be much less secure and more unstable. Both [Sunak y el ministro dimisionario] we share the belief that the time has come to invest [en Defensa]”, said Wallace, who justifies his withdrawal on the need to attend to other personal priorities and explore new professional paths.

Sunak has promised to raise budget spending on Defense from the current 2.3% to 2.5%, as NATO has been demanding for years. However, he has conditioned that promise on improving economic conditions.

The British government was among the first to send large amounts of war material to Ukraine – multiple launch missile systems, tanks or long-range missiles – at the cost of emptying its own coffers, and in the midst of recent scandals surrounding the procedures of purchase of new material. Wallace himself has defined the army as “empty”, despite having an annual budget of 58,000 million euros, the second highest in NATO.

British MPs were able to read in mid-June a devastating report on the Defense Ministry’s weapons procurement method, drawn up by lawyer Clive Sheldon, following the disastrous order for Ajax armored vehicles from the US contractor General Dynamics. It was signed in 2014. The delivery of the first cars was to take place three years later. None are operational yet. “All these problems include relationships [comerciales y políticas] fragmented, conflicting priorities… and even a reluctance on the part of command to raise or listen to real issues at the right time,” the report states.

Shapps inherits a ministry high in its prestige, thanks to Wallace, but with multiplied problems, at a time when international support for Ukraine begins to falter and the United Kingdom is already diverting its attention to an intense election year. The new minister’s proven ability to handle the media on camera suggests the time has come to prioritize propaganda over effectiveness.

