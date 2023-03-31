British Prime Minister Sunak accused of spending millions from the state budget on private flights

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of embezzling government funds while on business trips. This is reported Mirror.

According to the material, in just six weeks, the politician spent 500 thousand pounds (48 million rubles) from the state budget on flights by private jets. In particular, the man made visits on jets to Egypt, Latvia, Estonia and Indonesia. So, for example, 108 thousand pounds sterling (10.3 million rubles) was spent on a trip to Egypt, and 342 thousand pounds sterling (33 million rubles) was spent on visiting the G20 summit in Bali.

“This is a shocking waste of taxpayer money when people are struggling to pay their bills,” said MP Vera Hobhouse. “The government can pretend to care about the environment, but in fact, in this way it is breaking its own promises.”

