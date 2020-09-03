Rishi Kapoor was an actor from birth, it is said that when he started walking, he used to make different types of faces in front of the mirror. Born on September 4, Rishi Kapoor made one to one great films in his film career. Rishi Kapoor is not in the world today but through his films, he will always be in the hearts of fans. Rishi Kapoor was born on 4 September 1952 in Mumbai. People used to call him Chintu with love. On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s birthday, let’s tell some interesting stories related to him.

Rishi Kapoor never worked on Sundays in his career. He believed that Sunday is family day for him.

Let us tell you, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor had five children Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Reema Jain and Rajiv Kapoor. Like Rishi Kapoor, Randhir and Rajiv also appeared on the big screen but they were not as successful. Veteran actor Prithviraj Kapoor was Rishi Kapoor’s grandfather.

Rishi Kapoor did his early studies from Campion School in Mumbai. After this he went to study Mayo College, Ajmer. Due to the film atmosphere at home from the beginning, he started working in films as a child artist.

Neetu Singh told an interesting anecdote related to Rishi Kapoor’s stinginess during an interview, ‘Chintu used to not have any stinginess in eating. I remember when we went to New York, he used to take me to expensive restaurants and spend hundreds of dollars on a meal, but he used to spend his life on minor things.

Once back in my apartment in New York, I wanted to buy a bottle of milk for morning tea. It was midnight at that time, but Chintu went to a distant shop just because milk was getting 30 cents cheaper there.