In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the team of Delhi Capitals has now performed well till mid-season. The Delhi Capitals team remains a strong contender to reach the play-offs by winning five out of 7 matches. But the continuation of the team of Delhi is going to get strong shock this season. The picture of Delhi Capitals star batsman Pant playing in the remaining matches of this season is not clear.

According to reports, Rishabh Pant is struggling with grade one tier. Due to this injury, Pant is expected to stay out of the many matches ahead. Delhi Capitals said, “Pant is struggling with grade one tier”. Pant is being monitored and it is expected that he will recover soon.

Delhi Capitals star batsman Rishabh Pant could not play in the match against Mumbai Indians because of this injury. Rishabh Pant fell while taking Varun Arun’s catch against Rajasthan Royals and that is why he is struggling in Grade One Tier.

The team of Delhi Capitals is already struggling due to injury of their players. Delhi Capitals on Monday informed of fast bowler Ishant Sharma out of this season. Delhi Capitals team is looking for replacement of Ishant Sharma.

Earlier, the team’s star spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out due to finger injury. In the match played against Kolkata Knight Riders, Amit Mishra was hurt while taking the catch of Rana. For Delhi Capitals, however, Ashwin’s recovery is a relief.

