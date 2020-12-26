Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant faced 40 balls in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test (AUS vs IND Boxing Day Test) against Australia and was dismissed for 29 runs. During this innings, he joined a special record list as soon as he scored 25th. Indeed, it was the 8th consecutive inning, when Pant managed to score 25 or more runs in Australia. He became the second batsman of India to do so, while the overall fourth batsman.

Rishabh Pant has also joined the special record list with this. Before them, there have been only 3 batsmen who have done this in Test format in Australia. Only England’s great batsman Wally Hammond, West Indies batsman Vivian Richards and India’s Russi Surti could do it.

Talking about Rishabh Pant’s performance, he has scored 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 159 * and 29 runs in the last 8 innings respectively. In this match, he was caught by Mitchell Starc in the hands of Tim Paine behind the wicket. Pant faced 40 balls, while hitting 3 fours.

It is noteworthy that Team India lost by 8 wickets in the first Test match of the series played in Adelaide. After that Wriddhiman Saha was dropped and Pant has been included in the squad for the Melbourne Test.