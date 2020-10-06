Rishabh Pant was considered the natural successor of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was being said that this young player could replace Dhoni as the wicketkeeper. Pant was also given opportunities. He also vindicated the selectors’ decision on a few occasions. But then came the time that his performance declined continuously.Pant has all the shots but admits that his shot selection is often questioned. Pant’s place in Test cricket after Wriddhiman Saha returned to fit and then wicketkeeping by Lokesh Rahul in the limited-overs format has also put Pant in danger. After this, young wicketkeepers like Sanju Samson and Ishaan Kishan are also doing well with the bat in the IPL. In such a situation, there is increasing pressure on Pant. However, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that Pant is the perfect successor to Dhoni.

Bangar believes that Rishabh Pant is the perfect heir to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “As far as wicketkeeping is concerned, I think Rishabh Pant is the strongest contender to replace Dhoni,” he said.

He told Star Sports ‘show Cricket Connected,’ I think the way he started this year’s IPL shows that it is important for Team India to have a left-handed batsman in the middle-order as well. The right balance comes. ‘

In the same show, former fast bowler Ashish Nehra also explained why he feels that Rishabh Pant can replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Team India. Nehra said, ‘It depends entirely on what format you are talking about. If we talk about Test cricket and you talk about the best wicketkeeper, then you have to go according to the mindset of the captain and the coach.

Nehra also agreed with Bangar that the management of Team India should give Pant more opportunities. He said, ‘I completely agree with Sanjay Bangar. I think he should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. They should be supported. I think every player needs support when it comes to international cricket.