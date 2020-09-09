The Indian team management started exploring the option of former India captain MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) for Team India before his retirement. In this race, the team management relied most on Delhi’s young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. In the beginning, Pant also proved himself whenever he got a chance in Team India. But his performance has been declining for some time now and KL Pant is now being given a chance before Pant in limited overs cricket.MSK Prasad, former chief selector of Team India, believes that the reason for Pant’s decline in the game is to compare himself with MS Dhoni. Prasad said that Pant is now not only comparing himself to his ideal Dhoni but in many ways he is also trying to copy him, due to which his game has declined.

MSK Prasad, former wicketkeeper and former chief selector of Team India, said this in an interview on SportsKida’s Facebook page. Before Dhoni’s retirement, when the team wanted to produce another wicketkeeper, Pant was considered the best option for this job.



Recently, MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. This means that competition is going on for the wicketkeeper spot in Team India, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson.

Pant made his Test debut in England in the year 2018, soon becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in England and Australia. Reminding him of the achievement of Pant, Prasad said that he is a player of great talent. But comparing himself to Dhoni is affecting the game of this lefthander batsman.

Prasad said that when he was the chief selector of the team, he had told Pant not to compare himself with Dhoni. Dhoni is a different player and Pant is a different one.

Prasad said, ‘Whenever Pant appeared, he was always compelled with Dhoni, this enthusiasm caught him. We talked to him many times to come out of it. ‘

Prasad said that Pant needs to get out of Dhoni’s shadow. He is a player of great talent and he also has the ability to prove himself in Team India. That is why the team management has given them repeated opportunities. Pant should quickly understand that he needs to focus only on his game rather than comparing himself to Dhoni. He should not try to repeat the things that Dhoni used to do.