Highlights: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer injured, many more players have also arrived

Shreyas succumbed to injury while trying to stop Stokes for four off the last ball of the 5th over.

Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma are also out of the match due to injury, Rishabh Pant is also injured.

Dubai

Due to the injury of players, the trouble of Delhi capitals is increasing. The IPL match was being played against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. During this time, captain Shreyas Iyer got injured, due to which he had to go out of the field. Indeed, during the fielding in the 5th over, captain Shreyas Iyer fell on the last ball in an attempt to block Stokes’ four. During this, Shreyas stopped the boundary but had to go out due to injury. It is believed that if Shreyas’s injury is not corrected soon, then the journey ahead for Delhi Capitals can be full of difficulties.

Amidst all this it is also important to know that with the beginning of the 13th season of IPL, many players of the Delhi Capitals team have been injured. It includes bowler Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma as well as the team’s key batsman Rishabh Pant. It is being said that Rishabh Pant has a deep injury.

Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th match of the 13th season of IPL. With this win, Delhi have 12 points. Not only this, now the Delhi team has overtaken Mumbai to reach the top in the point table. In the match, Delhi scored 161 for 7 wickets. In response, Rajasthan’s team could only manage 148 runs for 8 wickets. Rahul Tewatia, who won the team by batting Dhansoo in two matches, also could not do wonders and remained unbeaten on 14 runs in 18 balls. Tushar Deshpande and Nortje, who put the last over for Delhi, took two wickets each, while the most stakes for Rajasthan were 41 runs.