THQ Nordic and Piranha Bytes report Risen on the market, with new versions coming soon PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch announce with release date scheduled for January 24, 2023.

It’s about the same RPGs originally released in 2009 on PC and Xbox 360, which is being presented in a new form with some adaptations designed to work best on current platforms.

The details do not mention any particular changes from the original version, beyond a reworked interface and controls adapted for the platforms of the last and current generation.

For the rest, the features remain the original ones: Risen is an action RPG developed by the authors of Gothic, which shares the open world setting and some gameplay elements with the latter. Divided into four chapters, the game offers over 60 hours of gameplay and allows the player to decide some elements of the development of the story based on their choices.

Risen also offers 20 different types of magic and a large open world that is freely explorable and “seamless”, meaning that it does not require loading screens when passing from one area to another. It is an RPG with a rather classic setting, focused on increasing the level of the main character which leads to his constant evolution in terms of skills and power.

Although here we are talking about the first chapter of the series, we also remember that in the meantime Risen 2: Dark Waters and Risen 3: Titan Lords have been released, each with various expansions and subsequent editions.