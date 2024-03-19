Rise of the Ronin will be available soon and the team has revealed a whole series of features designed for Don't waste the player's time.
For example, in Rise of the Ronin we will be able to collect many weapons, equipment and objects, defined by a certain rarity. At a certain point we will be overwhelmed by them and to avoid having to manually eliminate objects that we don't need in Rise of the Ronin there is an option to break down or sell items of too low rarity (defined by us).
Added to this is the fact that the videos we have already seen will not be repeated. If we fail a mission and have to repeat it, the automatic cutscenes will be skipped. Rise of the Ronin won't even ask you to press the button to skip cutscenes: we can set the game to make it completely automatic.
For those who love it photo modethere is also good news: Rise of the Ronin allows you to advance within a scene frame by frame, so if we pressed too early we can adjust the character's animation directly in photo mode, without having to press the button at the frame Perfect.
Rise of the Ronin: speed up travel
Also, in Rise of the Ronin when we call the horse we will immediately be put on their backs, instead of having to climb up by hand. Added to this is the fact that we can let the horse go freely by simply indicating the arrival point of our gallop, so as not to risk getting lost or having to constantly check the map.
Still talking about travel, the quick one will always be accessible: the activities are many and a good number are also valid as a point of teleportation. Obviously from time to time we will still have to run on foot: luckily in Rise of the Ronin la stamina it doesn't wear out when we're out of combat, so we won't have to keep stopping to recharge it.
Finally, we leave you with the behind-the-scenes trailer which shows gameplay and introduces us to the directors of Rise of the Ronin.
