Rise of the Ronin will be available soon and the team has revealed a whole series of features designed for Don't waste the player's time.

For example, in Rise of the Ronin we will be able to collect many weapons, equipment and objects, defined by a certain rarity. At a certain point we will be overwhelmed by them and to avoid having to manually eliminate objects that we don't need in Rise of the Ronin there is an option to break down or sell items of too low rarity (defined by us).

Added to this is the fact that the videos we have already seen will not be repeated. If we fail a mission and have to repeat it, the automatic cutscenes will be skipped. Rise of the Ronin won't even ask you to press the button to skip cutscenes: we can set the game to make it completely automatic.

For those who love it photo modethere is also good news: Rise of the Ronin allows you to advance within a scene frame by frame, so if we pressed too early we can adjust the character's animation directly in photo mode, without having to press the button at the frame Perfect.