One of the most anticipated movies of Netflix it is Rise of The Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will see the origins of such unique turtles with a new drawing style that pleased some and others. It was officially announced in 2018 and finally a release date has been revealed, in which users will be able to return to childhood with this program.

The information was released through a summer preview of the platform, announcing some shows that will premiere, whether they are movies or series for all audiences. This is where it was confirmed that the next August 9 the feature film will be available, although it is not entirely known if it will only be in USA or globally.

With the release date for Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the map, it seems to be a pretty promising year for the franchise of Nickelodeon. Contemplating a collection of his greatest arcade hits. As well as a new Beat em Up title that looks very attractive in the previews, since the essence of the franchise is preserved.

editor’s note: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are always a nostalgia hit, which is why they’ll be in style for quite a few years until the entertainment is gone. It is time to prepare the seats, as this film promises to be one of the most attractive premieres that the platform can offer.

Via: IGN