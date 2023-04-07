













Rise of the Shield Hero will return in October for its third season

The third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero coming summer fall season 2023. The trailer lets us see that a mysterious new character is coming while also allowing us to delve into the world of Shield Hero who is looking for the other heroes who are missing. It seems that Naofumi will have fights and also some deep investigations for this season.

The first poster of the third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero shows us the reunited heroes. However, the second is more intriguing. He only lets us see a lone hero and mentions the seven deadly sins. Let’s see how dark the new installment is.

Source: Kinema Citrus

The Rising of The Shield Hero season 3: Staff

Season 3 Director: Hitoshi Haga

Production: Kinema Citrus

Script writing and supervision: Keigo Koyanagi

Soundtrack: Kevin Penkin

Character Design: Franziska van Wulfen, Sana Komatsu, and Masahiro Suwa with input from Kōta Sera.

However, The Rising of the Shield Hero has had different addresses since previous seasons. The first had the vision of Takao Abo while the second was directed by Masato Jinbo.

Crunchyroll has both seasons available in translations with subtitles and dubbing. The first consisted of 25 chapters, while the second only has 13 episodes.

