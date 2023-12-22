Rise of the Roninthe new action RPG with a feudal Japanese setting in development at Team Ninjawill have three difficulty levelsthe development team confirmed during an interview published by JeuxVideo.
Since this is a title classified as souls-like or almost, the implementation of different difficulty levels was not obvious, given that this genre of games often establishes a rather high and difficult to adjust level of challenge, but it seems that Team Ninja has adopted a intermediate solutionin this case.
Producer Yosuke Hayashi and development producer Fumihiko Yasuda explained that the intention is to try to keep it as much as possible accessible even to players who don't necessarily have a great passion for the souls-like genre.
Adjustable difficulty for all tastes
“It's obvious that Team Ninja titles aren't designed to be easy for everyone,” explained the producers, “but we wanted to make this game more accessible for alarge segment of the public“, thus somehow departing from the tradition of the team itself.
“We have developed three different difficulty levels to choose from based on everyone's preferences. The first is aimed at users who mainly want to follow the story, then there is the one for intermediate players who are more used to this type of experience and then there is a much more selective mode, which more faithfully follows the characteristics of our previous games and is more aimed at hardcore players and souls-like fans.”
Therefore, although it is still an action game in Team Ninja style and tends towards souls-like, Rise of the Ronin will be in some way more accessible even for players who are not necessarily passionate about the genre. Meanwhile, the game's release date was announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2023.
