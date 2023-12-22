Rise of the Roninthe new action RPG with a feudal Japanese setting in development at Team Ninjawill have three difficulty levelsthe development team confirmed during an interview published by JeuxVideo.

Since this is a title classified as souls-like or almost, the implementation of different difficulty levels was not obvious, given that this genre of games often establishes a rather high and difficult to adjust level of challenge, but it seems that Team Ninja has adopted a intermediate solutionin this case.

Producer Yosuke Hayashi and development producer Fumihiko Yasuda explained that the intention is to try to keep it as much as possible accessible even to players who don't necessarily have a great passion for the souls-like genre.