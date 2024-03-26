Rise of the Ronin And Ghost of Tsushima are protagonists of the latest video by ElAnalistaDeBits, which puts a comparison the two games on the basis that they are both set in feudal Japan.

The comparison is clearly flawed by a whole series of distinctions, given that the title of Sucker Punch was developed for PS4 and therefore with a last generation platform in mind, while Rise of the Ronin was born as an exclusive for PS5.

On the other hand, the fact that Ghost of Tsushima is a first party title means that it could take advantage of very important resourcesboth economic and technological, as well as being able to count on the talent of a studio that has so far stood out for its skill.