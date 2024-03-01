Sony and Team Ninja released well today 8 gameplay trailers Of Rise of the Roninwhich present the various weapons and fighting styles available in the new PS5 exclusive coming out next month.

After the trailer dedicated to fights and combos a few days ago, today we are therefore offered in-depth analyzes that focus on individual styles, which as we can see in the videos below can give life to moves that are as effective as they are spectacular.

If you are a lover of short-distance duels and Japanese weapons, you will have something to rejoice about, given that among the various armaments we find katanas, odachi, naginata and yari. There is also no shortage of alternatives, such as bayonets and ranged weapons such as bows.

Katana

Double Katana

Long Sword

Odachi

Naginata

Yari

Bayonet

Long range weapons