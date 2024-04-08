As reported by Kotaku, there is Williams Adams himself in Rise of the Ronin, the protagonist of the other series inspired by historical Japan by the same team.

Also in this case the information may represent spoilers for those who have not yet fully explored Rise of the Ronin, and if you don't want to have spoilers, therefore avoid reading the following.

There seems to be a clear reference to Nioh inside Rise of the Ronin a particular Well hidden easter egg which perhaps not many have already managed to see but which could be very interesting for Team Ninja fans.

Very interesting rewards

The cave where William is hiding

In fact, considering the proximity between the settings of the two games, some kind of encounter seemed truly inevitable, and in fact the possibility was included in Rise of the Ronin, although it is not very easy to encounter.

There is a certain discrepancy, to be honest: Nioh takes place a few hundred years before Rise of the Ronin, so the proximity of the setting is a somewhat vague concept, however we always talk about samurai, so the connection it's definitely there.

If you've made it this far you obviously don't fear spoilers, so here are the precise details on how to find William, or at least a later version of him: in Shiba Prefecture in Edo there is a photography activity objective which brings us to ” look at the bay at Shiba”.

Right near the requested panorama it is possible to see a sort of shelter with a dimly lit entrance, inside which it is possible to find the character in question. By beating him in combat it is possible to obtain some rewards very interesting, such as an armor set inspired by Yasuke, the first African samurai in history, and the Nioh-ryu fighting style, inspired by the protagonist of Nioh.