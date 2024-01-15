Via the official PlayStation website page dedicated to Rise of the Roninthe upcoming open-world action game for PS5we have the opportunity to see new information on factions active in the historical period during which the adventure is set.

There are three main factions:

Sabaku – Pro-shogunate

Tobaku – Anti-shogunate

Obei – Western Forces

We remember that the “shogun” is the head of the Japanese army, practically the head of the entire nation as the emperor in the reference period has no real political and military power. Furthermore, it is important to know that in this historical period Japan is opening up to the West after centuries of total closure.