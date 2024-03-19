PlayStation and Team Ninja have released a new Behind the scenes video for Rise of the Roninwhich will be available on PS5 starting March 22.

In this video – titled Rise as One – we can see various gameplay sequences while the development team tells us some additional details about Rise of the Ronin. It is explained that for the first time multiple Directors were used to manage development, instead of relying only on the main one (Fumihiko Yasuda). The need arose due to the large size of Rise of the Ronin.

The video delves into the relationships between the various directors, collaborators and Yasuda. This is a behind the scenes look that isn't particularly deep, but still interesting because it allows you to see the large number of high-level people involved with the project.