PlayStation and Team Ninja have released a new Behind the scenes video for Rise of the Roninwhich will be available on PS5 starting March 22.
In this video – titled Rise as One – we can see various gameplay sequences while the development team tells us some additional details about Rise of the Ronin. It is explained that for the first time multiple Directors were used to manage development, instead of relying only on the main one (Fumihiko Yasuda). The need arose due to the large size of Rise of the Ronin.
The video delves into the relationships between the various directors, collaborators and Yasuda. This is a behind the scenes look that isn't particularly deep, but still interesting because it allows you to see the large number of high-level people involved with the project.
Rise of the Ronin, our try
Waiting for the review, we have offered you our tried and tested version of Rise of the Ronin. We explained to you that for the moment the game did not seem particularly promising on a graphic level and probably the need to expand the classic Team Ninja formula in an open world forced the game to pay a fee, but the combat system – which is for many fans of the team the keystone of these video games – it immediately seemed profound, with an even exaggerated number of options.
We'll see with the full version if our first impressions are confirmed.
