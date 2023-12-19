A preview of Rise of the Ronin is now available online and we can discover various details about the game's map, combat and more.
The GameInformer magazine published one of the first Rise of the Ronin previewsa game arriving on PS5 in March 2023. This article allows us to see a whole series of details on the Team Ninja video game.
Precisely, it is said that we will be a Ronin, or a masterless samurai who works on commission. We are called “Invisible Edge” (Veiled Edge in English, we will have to see how the official translation will make it). This character will have his own past to discover and we will not be able to customize his physical characteristics unlike previous Team Ninja games.
In narrative terms, will be a more realistic story, with a historical angle and the presence of real famous characters such as Sakamoto Ryōma and Yoshida Shōin (we won't say who they are to avoid spoilers on the plot). The year is 1863, which is about ten years after the Americans forcibly opened Japan's borders. During the dialogues we will have multiple choices. By completing certain secondary missions we will also be able to guide the game towards one of the various endings: this is a novelty for Team Ninja games.
Exploration and gameplay in Rise of the Ronin
As for the game map, we will be able to explore three different cities: Yokohama, Kyoto and Edo (aka ancient Tokyo). The cities will be connected to each other by rural areas, freely explorable. There will then be missions to complete to form strong bonds with specific characters.
As for the gameplay, we can expect different weapons such as katanas, spears and pistols. There will also be a parry mechanic and the ability to set your katana on fire to deal extra damage. As for the difficulty level, Team Ninja says it's similar to its previous games, meaning it won't be an easy game. In the event of death, we will lose a resource known as Karma and will have to recover it, but there will also be classic experience points that will not be lost.
