The GameInformer magazine published one of the first Rise of the Ronin previewsa game arriving on PS5 in March 2023. This article allows us to see a whole series of details on the Team Ninja video game.

Precisely, it is said that we will be a Ronin, or a masterless samurai who works on commission. We are called “Invisible Edge” (Veiled Edge in English, we will have to see how the official translation will make it). This character will have his own past to discover and we will not be able to customize his physical characteristics unlike previous Team Ninja games.

In narrative terms, will be a more realistic story, with a historical angle and the presence of real famous characters such as Sakamoto Ryōma and Yoshida Shōin (we won't say who they are to avoid spoilers on the plot). The year is 1863, which is about ten years after the Americans forcibly opened Japan's borders. During the dialogues we will have multiple choices. By completing certain secondary missions we will also be able to guide the game towards one of the various endings: this is a novelty for Team Ninja games.