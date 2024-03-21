Rise of the Ronin presents itself as an ambitious crossover of genres that seeks to combine Souls-like, stealth and RPG elements in a single title. Set in late 19th century Japan, the game puts us in the shoes of a wandering warrior trapped in an era of great change, where the country's opening to external technologies and cultures brings with it both progress and threats, such as foreign invasion and cholera. The player finds himself torn between the Shogunate's desire to adopt Western innovations while maintaining control, and those who instead seek to end the tyranny by once again closing the country to the outside world, embarking on a journey to find their own “sword twin” “.

The strength of Rise of the Ronin undoubtedly lies in its open world, vast and full of side missions and world events to explore. The introduction of the hang glider and the grappling hook after a few hours of gameplay significantly enriches both exploration and combat, allowing dynamic and varied approaches. Part Assassin's Creed and part NiOh, the game mixes different genres, including a lot of stealth. However, the Team Ninja title suffers from a certain lack of cohesion between its multiple components. The main missions offer brilliant moments, but are plagued by drops in tone, and the combat system, while not superficial, lacks the expected refinement, making boss encounters particularly frustrating due to excessive difficulty spikes.

Even the equipment system turns out to be more of an obstacle than an enrichment, with hundreds of pieces of equipment to manage in an almost obsessive manner, distracting attention from the free and engaging exploration of the game world. Despite these issues, Rise of the Ronin shines with its varied and interesting characters, with whom you can build relationships, and some truly memorable moments in the side missions and open world exploration. The narrative, however, suffers from a certain superficiality, with the player playing a masterless samurai whose connection to the events and the game world seems at times forced and uninvolving.

In conclusion, Rise of the Ronin represents an ambitious but not fully realized attempt to blend different genres and ideas together. Despite its obvious flaws and a technical implementation that doesn't live up to expectations, the game still manages to be engaging thanks to its explorable open world and combat dynamics. It's a title that may not satisfy fans looking for a more refined and cohesive experience, but it still offers moments of pure enjoyment and discovery, especially for fans of historical epics and solid action.

Format: PS5 publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Developer: Team Ninja Vote: 7/10