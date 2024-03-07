Rise of the Ronin is one of the most anticipated games of March 2024, and while it will have to fight for fans' attention in the midst of Dragon's Dogma 2 and Princess Peach Showtime!, Team Ninja's open-world adventure could prove to be a pleasant surprise. To find out, however, we will have to wait for the reviews: when will they be available? Based on what was indicated by Tom Henderson, journalist and insider, the review embargo of Rise of the Ronin would be set for March 21, 2024i.e. the day before the game's release.
However, that's not all because, again according to Henderson, Rise of the Ronin will be at the center of a preview dedicated to the first two hours of the game with embargo set for next week.
Obviously this one it is not an official communication and Henderson may have shared incorrect details, but this isn't the first time he's moved up review and preview embargo dates, so we're guessing he wasn't wrong here either.
Rise of the Ronin, what to expect
Rise of the Ronin is the new game from Team Ninja, authors of Nioh and Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. Unlike its predecessors, Rise of the Ronin takes us to a freely explorable open map and allows us to minimally influence the story of the game and the relationships between the main characters.
We can once again expect a Action game with a high level of difficulty and various weapons at our disposal, with combat poses to choose from to get the better of our opponents. There will also be a great focus on exploration, with the possibility of moving on foot, on horseback and using a hang glider to move in the air.
As for the plot, Rise of the Ronin takes us to the end of the Tokugawa shogunate, which ruled Japan for nearly 250 years and closed its coasts to foreigners. However, the Americans forced the blockade with their superior military and technological power and various factions, for and against the shogun (i.e. the military leader of Japan), clash in a historical period that will act as a watershed between the old and the new Japan.
