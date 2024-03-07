Rise of the Ronin is one of the most anticipated games of March 2024, and while it will have to fight for fans' attention in the midst of Dragon's Dogma 2 and Princess Peach Showtime!, Team Ninja's open-world adventure could prove to be a pleasant surprise. To find out, however, we will have to wait for the reviews: when will they be available? Based on what was indicated by Tom Henderson, journalist and insider, the review embargo of Rise of the Ronin would be set for March 21, 2024i.e. the day before the game's release.

However, that's not all because, again according to Henderson, Rise of the Ronin will be at the center of a preview dedicated to the first two hours of the game with embargo set for next week.

Obviously this one it is not an official communication and Henderson may have shared incorrect details, but this isn't the first time he's moved up review and preview embargo dates, so we're guessing he wasn't wrong here either.