Fashions come and go, i trend they inflate and then deflate, but if there is something that will never lose its charm, these are the Japan and his culture. It is not that classic and often abused intent to tell things outside of one's own world just for the sake of doing it, but rather a healthy and robust desire to make something objectively interesting known. This is why every game we look at, like Rise of the Ronin, always leaves us with those dreamy eyes. At a certain point, however, we need to deal with reality: so let's see this new title in our review.

Where are we?

the story of Rise of the Ronin begins in Feudal Japan of 1853, a fascinating historical period characterized by the opening of ports to trade with the West. This historical context rich in traditions and political intrigues offers a perfect backdrop for an epic and immersive adventure. Players will have the opportunity to explore Japan's breathtaking landscapes, from majestic castles to ancient forests, fully immersing themselves in the culture and customs of the era. The game also introduces the player to a world full of historical references and important figures actually existed, thus offering an authentic and engaging context. Through encounters and adventures, players will have the opportunity to explore and interact with significant events that shaped the era.

In the game we will take on the role of a Veiled Blade, warrior of the Kurosu clan trained to fight in tandem with his Twin Blade, but who for reasons that we are not here to tell you will have to move away from his clan and undertake a solo journey, as Ronin, to achieve his goal. L'incipit of the plot, although not too brilliant, is still so Interesting Don't ask for spoilers in this review.

Despite everything, even if the setting lends itself very well to stories of this type, the plot does not shine exceptionally: we are talking to all intents and purposes about a series of not too clear clichéswhich are unable to overcome the barrier of disbelief and occasionally leave a bad taste in the mouth, something that certainly more meticulous writing could have avoided, but which doesn't ruin the whole thing so much.

Create your own blade

Rise of the Ronin features a character editor very well done: although we don't have many aesthetic traits to be able to fix, the combination of things allows us to create intriguing characters, with the possibility of making them characteristic in just a few steps.

Even in combat there will be various degrees of customization: starting with weaponswhich will give different attack patterns, up toequipment, your hero will have the opportunity to differentiate himself in every way. The problem with weapons – which Nioh lovers will already know well – concerns the mole: during the adventure you will spend a long time, less than you did in the past with the Team Ninja games, but still enough, to change weapons and upgrade your arsenal. While it might seem interesting at first glance, in reality this could become an unnecessary slowdown in the long run.

Finally, to close it all, gods skill pointswhich will also allow you to customize the attacks and skills of your character, effectively making the RPG sector well structured, a clear step forward compared to its spiritual predecessors.

A world to explore

The game shines at its best, however gaming activities available: it is not a question of who knows what innovative structure, considering that all the missions you will encounter on your way through this open world will be quite standard, and yet it all turns out to be fun.

The various activities They integrate perfectly with the story and character progression, secret spots to explore are interesting and fun to discover, and additions like the Nagayaa hub where you can manage “assignable” missions and customize equipment, or the presence of a reputation system, makes the already complex system even more complex, in a positive sense.

Everything is then accompanied by a cooperative modewhich you can use in both main and secondary missions, and do it with friends from your list, with the matchmaking system integrated into the game, or leave everything to the AI.

One of the distinctive features of Rise of the Ronin is the system reputation and karma, which influence the player's relationship with the different factions and areas of the game. The actions performed during the adventure will have direct consequences on the character's reputation, determining his status and reception in the various communities. The karmain turn, represents in a particular way our bond with the various regions of Japan in which we will carry out businesses, and the more our bond strengthens, the more benefits we will have.

Technically, the title doesn't shine, but it shouldn't be scuttled either: graphically well done, fluid in performance mode, it must be said, however, that there aren't many interesting details on the aesthetic side capable of leaving with the wow in the mouth, but it seems almost intentional. In fact, if different titles focus on showing high quality details, in order to make everything so amazing as to capture the gaze, on the contrary Rise of the Ronin focuses on the skeletonthe foundation, what makes the game balanced not perfectly, but in a great way.

Rise of the Ronin exploits the potential of the controller DualSense to offer an immersive and tactile experience. Adaptive vibration and adaptive triggers add depth to gameplay interactions, amplifying sensations during battles and exploration. Furthermore, the photography mode allows players to capture and share memorable moments from their journey to feudal Japan, adding a creative element and shareable to the gaming experience.

The title is finally localized in Italianalso with regards to dubbing: however, the translation of the written part is well done, unfortunately speech doesn't work that wellhaving small problems due to the dialogues, not comparable to the great sacred monsters of the errors made in the dubbing, but not even as brilliant as seen in other productions released for PlayStation.