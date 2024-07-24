Rise of the Ronin is one of the big PlayStation exclusives in 2024. If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy this title yet, you’ll be happy to hear that a demo of Team Ninja’s work is now available, which allows us to enjoy the first moments of this adventure.

The demo of Rise of the Ronin is now available on the PlayStation Storeand you don’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to enjoy this free trial. Here, all players will have access to the first moments of the adventure, up to the confrontation with Gonzo. Once your time is up, you can transfer all your progression to the final version if you decide to buy it.

For those who didn’t have the chance to enjoy this title at the time, Rise of the Ronin in an action game that gives us the opportunity to explore an open worldand an experience that many will take as a starting point when Assassin’s Creed: Shadows will be available later this year.

Remember, the demo of Rise of the Ronin is now available on the PlayStation Store. On related topics, you can check out our review of this game here. Likewise, Nioh and Ninja Gaiden connect with this title.

Author’s Note:

Rise of the Ronin is one of the games I have yet to play this year, and I hope to accomplish that goal at some point in the next six months. However, this demo will surely be something that will convince more than one person to try this title.

Via: PlayStation Store