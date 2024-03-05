The release day is approaching and, as per tradition, details are emerging about the weight It is on preload Of Rise of the Roninor the amount of data required for download and installation on PS5, proving to be a game that requires a large amount of space.

There is no official information yet but the details come from the usual user download details.

As we can see, Rise of the Ronin will require you to download well 96,343GB of data, therefore presenting itself as one of the largest titles among the PS5 exclusives, which could also translate into a notable extension of the in-game contents.