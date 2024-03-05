The release day is approaching and, as per tradition, details are emerging about the weight It is on preload Of Rise of the Roninor the amount of data required for download and installation on PS5, proving to be a game that requires a large amount of space.
There is no official information yet but the details come from the usual user download details.
As we can see, Rise of the Ronin will require you to download well 96,343GB of data, therefore presenting itself as one of the largest titles among the PS5 exclusives, which could also translate into a notable extension of the in-game contents.
Advance download and installation
The version that will be made available in preload will be 1.001.001, barring any further updates in addition to a probable launch patch, in any case the times for accessing the preload are also confirmed, i.e. the download with advance installation.
The latter can be run starting at midnight on March 15, 2024, with the actual release of Rise of the Ronin set for March 22 at the same time. We recently saw that Rise of the Ronin is rated for adults and will apparently have co-op multiplayer and character editor.
