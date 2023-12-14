The release date was announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2023 and is set for March 22, 2024 on PS5, at price of 79.99 euros regarding the Standard Edition and 89.99 euros for the Digital Deluxe Edition therefore the prices now considered standard for new generation triple A productions.

I am Pre-orders open from today For Rise of the Ronin the interesting action RPG with a classic Japanese setting by Team Ninja, published by Sony Interactive as a console exclusive for PS5 and also coming to PC.

Exclusive content for preorder and Deluxe edition

Rise of the Ronin features very fascinating settings

Some also arrive with the preorder bonuses exclusive to users who perform it, in this case the following in-game contents:

Four fighting styles (Hayabusa-ryu for Katana, Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata, Nioh-ryu for Katana, Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana)

Early access to the Iga Ninja katana

Early access to the Iga Ninja armor set

These bonuses are valid for all those who pre-order, both of one edition and the other. As regards the Digital Deluxe Edition, this contains several additional elementsor the following:

Iga ninja stick

Toyokuni Double Swords

Bando fighter armor

Japanese formal wear

Digital illustration book

Digital soundtrack

Rise of the Ronin tells the history of a ronin, a masterless samurai, whose fate can be shaped by the player's choices.

In the year 1863, after three centuries of isolation and oppression by the Tokugawa shogunate, Japan finds itself shocked by the arrival of the “black ships” of the West, which reach the nation's borders and impose openness to the rest of the world .

The country falls into a state of turmoil resulting from political and social upheaval. Within this chaos between war, contagions and political turmoil, an unnamed individual forges his own destiny and will find himself having to decide the fate of the whole of Japan.