Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team NINJA announce the opening of pre-orders for Rise of the Ronin, arriving in March. It will be possible to pre-order it in its Standard Edition from €69.99 in physical edition and from €79.99 in digital edition. Pre-order is also available Digital Deluxe Edition from €89.99 which includes within it:
- the complete game
- Iga ninja stick
- Toyokuni Double Swords
- Bando fighter armor
- Japanese formal wear
- Digital illustration book
- Digital soundtrack
Those who pre-order the game will get the following bonuses:
- Early access to the Katana Ninja Iga
- Early access to the Iga Ninja Armor Set
- Early access to four fighting styles: Hayabusa-ryu for katana and naginata, Nioh-ryu for katana and Aisu Kage-ryu for katana.
I remind you that Rise of the Ronin will be available next March 22, 2024 as a console exclusive on PlayStation 5. You can find further details in our previous article.
Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment
#Rise #Ronin #physical #digital #preorders #open
