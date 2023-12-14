Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team NINJA announce the opening of pre-orders for Rise of the Ronin, arriving in March. It will be possible to pre-order it in its Standard Edition from €69.99 in physical edition and from €79.99 in digital edition. Pre-order is also available Digital Deluxe Edition from €89.99 which includes within it:

the complete game

Iga ninja stick

Toyokuni Double Swords

Bando fighter armor

Japanese formal wear

Digital illustration book

Digital soundtrack

Those who pre-order the game will get the following bonuses:

Early access to the Katana Ninja Iga

Early access to the Iga Ninja Armor Set

Early access to four fighting styles: Hayabusa-ryu for katana and naginata, Nioh-ryu for katana and Aisu Kage-ryu for katana.

I remind you that Rise of the Ronin will be available next March 22, 2024 as a console exclusive on PlayStation 5. You can find further details in our previous article.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment