It’s not common practice to release demos for upcoming games anymore, so the announcement of a version of free trial Of Rise of the Roninnow available a few months after its release, represents positive and interesting news, and comes together with a series of data released by Team Ninja and Sony on the title in question.

The Rise of the Ronin demo on PS5 lets you try out the first chapter of the story of the game and any saves and progress can be carried over to the full title, which could work as an introduction and in-depth presentation of the action RPG in question.

In case you haven’t already, this could be the perfect opportunity to dive into the Bakumatsu-era Japan that Team Ninja has been meticulously crafting on Sony’s console, with Rise of the Ronin available since last March.