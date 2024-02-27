Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team NINJA have released a new trailer dedicated to the combat system of Rise of the Ronin. Within the game we will be able to choose from a variety of close-range and ranged weapons, and combine the power of both to unleash devastating combos.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available starting March 22nd on PlayStation 5. Good vision!

Rise of the Ronin – Combat Vignette

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team NINJA Street Gematsu