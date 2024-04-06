Rise of the Ronin he received the inevitable trailer post-launch with i press recognition of the sector, which highlight the qualities of the latest effort signed by Team Ninja, the authors of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh. Let's see in the player below.

Although the press votes are discordant, as explained in our review, Rise of the Ronin undoubtedly offers a solid, accessible and deep combat system, with many options in terms of customizing the fighting style, once again showing Team Ninja's mastery in this area. Too bad for an inconclusive open world and a less than excellent technical implementation that take the game away from excellence.