Team Ninjas has recently released Wo Long Fallen Dynasty and is currently at work on the PS5 console exclusive Rise of the Ronin, an open-world historical RPG. Now, however, we find that the company has other games in development as wellunannounced for now, and one of them seems on track to be published, even before the PS5 title.

In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Famitsu, Fumihiko Yasuda – head of Team Ninja – stated that the team plans to release a new game every year, including 2023. However, he explained that Rise of the Ronin is scheduled for 2024: this means that there is still an unannounced game that will be released before Rise of the Ronin.

Yasuda said, “We’ve been developing Rise of the Ronin for about seven years now and plan to release it in 2024. This [altro] game will be released in 2023 and we would also like to release a new video game in 2025. I hope to be able to tell you more about it in the future, as soon as I can.” This is reported by the Japanese to English translation of Dualshockers.

In case you think the 2023 game mentioned by Yasuda is Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (released early March 2023), know that the interview has just been published and that the head of Team Ninja says that the game is “in development”. It is therefore not possible that Yasuda was talking about Wo Long.

In the interview, Yasuda is also asked about the rumors that Team Ninja is about to revive the series Ninja Gaiden you hate Dead or Alive. Yasuda said there was “a misunderstanding” that caused the rumors.

Obviously for the moment the head of Team Ninja he cannot yet speak in detail about the projects in developmentso we will have to wait.

Previously, Team Ninja said that “feedback has been positive” for the PS5 console exclusive Rise of the Ronin.