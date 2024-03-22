













After the expectation that was behind Rise of the Ronin, an exclusive development by Team Ninja for PS5 and published by Sony, its reception on Metacritic cooled spirits. All because he got a 76/100 average on this site.

That is somewhat far from those who thought they were facing a new Ghost of Tsushima, which at the time scored 83/100 on PS4 and 87/100 on Metacritic. But things did not turn out as some expected.

It should be noted that Rise of the Ronin It has already received reviews from many media outlets. In fact, at the time of writing this note there are 104 in total.

With its 76/100, it is so far the PS5 exclusive title with the lowest average of 2024.

Especially because helldivers 2 It has an 82/100, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a 92/100 and The Last of Us Part II Remastered a 90/100. It is for the same reason that there is no shortage of those who currently classify it as mediocre.

Fountain: TeamNinja.

However, that will depend on how Rise of the Ronin be received by the same players on March 22, which is when it goes on sale worldwide, with the exception of South Korea.

Now, how low is the average for this title compared to video games published in 2024? Well, at the moment it is #50, which practically leaves it out of the highlight of the year and actually falls into the category of the most forgettable.

Apart from Rise of the Ronin There are other exclusives that can be expected this year for PlayStation 5 owners. One of them is Stellar Bladea stylized title from Korean studio Shift Up that will be released on April 26.

Fountain: TeamNinja.

It is also concord from Firewalk Studios, which at the moment does not have a specific release date. Sony has yet to announce more of its title releases for 2024 so it's worth staying tuned.

