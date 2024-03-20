Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team NINJA they release a behind-the-scenes video in fourth place for Rise of the Roninthe open-world adventure set in the period Bakumatsu of ancient Japan, next one coming March 22 exclusively on PlayStation 5.

This new behind-the-scenes video is titled “Rise as One” and we can see it below. Here you can read our first impressions after trying the title, waiting for our definitive review.

Rise of the Ronin – Rise as One

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu