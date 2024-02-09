Through Amazon Italy booking is available Rise of the Ronin in PS5 version on sale. The current price is €69.98, with -14% compared to the recommended price (€80.99). The promotion has been active for some time, but we don't know how long it could last: it is credible that once a certain number of bookings have been made, the price will return to the recommended one.

Rise of the Ronin release date is set for March 22, 2024. We remind you that this is an exclusive PS5 console. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Let's remember that it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price. This means that by pre-ordering you will ensure that you pay the lowest price for the product that appears between the time you place your order and the time it ships, without having to worry about following price trends. If there is a further discount after your order, this offer will be applied to your booking automatically.

There reservation as always, it is free, it can be canceled at any time before shipping and payment will only take place when the product is actually shipped, not before.