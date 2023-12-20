The Amazon offers of today allow us to do the pre-order Rise of the Ronin for PS5. The release date on PlayStation 5 is March 22, 2024. The release date of the PC version is currently unknown. The reported discount is 14% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is €80.99. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. If the price drops further after your booking, this amount will automatically be applied to your order. If the price increases, your order will keep the lower price. The reservation can be canceled at any time before shipment.

Rise of the Ronin is an open-world action game from Team Ninja, makers of Nioh and Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. In the role of a Ronin, we will have to explore Japan in 1863 by traveling between Kyoto, Yokohama and Edo (ancient Tokyo). We will be able to explore on horseback, glide with a hang glider and use a grappling hook. The fighting will once again be challenging. For the first time in a Team Ninja game, the story will have multiple endings and we will be able to condition events based on some secondary missions, as well as choose what to say in the dialogues. Pre-ordering grants access to additional weapons and armor.