Between negative notes The quality of the vegetation, the shadow maps, the lighting and the aggressive pop-in of the non-player characters in the game world are mentioned, which is particularly annoying in the city or while moving on horseback. Furthermore, the textures use a low-quality anisotropic filter, resulting in blurry surfaces. Adding it all up, the result is a sector comparable in some cases to that of previous generation games. Another downside, as we will see shortly, is that none of the three available graphics modes guarantee a rock-solid 60 fps framerate.

Starting from positives , Digital Foundry says that Rise of the Ronin's polygonal models are rich in detail and beautiful to look at. We also find high quality shadows that adapt well to the day-night cycle. Additionally, the linear missions showcase some stunning visual effects.

Rise of the Ronin is the protagonist of the latest video analysis of Digital Foundry , which put the new PS5 exclusive under the magnifying glass. The verdict? Apparently the tech enthusiasts appreciated Team Ninja's latest effort as much as the story, fighting and RPG elements, much less as regards the technical profile.

The three graphics modes of Rise of the Ronin on PS5

Rise of the Ronin presents three graphics modes, the two classic ones that emphasize framerate or resolution and graphic quality, with the addition of a third that activates ray tracing. All three use the same graphic settings as regards the details of the game world, textures, lighting and shadows.

There Performance mode it offers a dynamic resolution that on average settles at 936p, upscaled to 4K via FSR 2, with the result that the image appears too soft and with some graphic artifacts. The framerate aims for 60 fps, but often settles at 50 fps, with drops up to 45 fps.

There Quality mode raises the dynamic resolution to 1512p, but often settles in the 1152p range. The framerate is locked to 30 fps, but there are some framepacing issues that give a sense of poor fluidity. By activating VRR it is possible to reach 40-50 fps in less demanding situations, with the resolution changing to try to keep the game at around 45 fps.

Finally, the ray tracing mode it is a middle ground between the two previous ones in terms of framerate, while in terms of average resolution we settle between 810 and 900p. In general, Digital Foundry recommends using Performance mode, considering that we are talking about an action game.

If you want to know more about Rise of the Ronin, and not just from a technical point of view, we refer you to our review.