Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team NINJA announce that a demo of Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 5. This trial version will allow us to have fun with the first chapter of the gameit will also be possible maintain the progress made if we decide to purchase the full game.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to all the achievements achieved by players since the launch of the game. I wish you a good viewing!

Rise of the Ronin – Player Achievements

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team NINJA Street Gematsu