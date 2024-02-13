Rise of the Ronin It is one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives for the first half of the year. While much of the world is already more than ready to enjoy Team Ninja's new work, it has been revealed that the launch of this title has been canceled in South Korea, and It seems that everything is due to the political inclination of the director of this installment.

As you already know, Rise of the Roninsimilar to Ghost of Tsushima, is a game that takes place at an important time in Japanese history, and has a series of references to real characters. In this way, during the development diary of this title, Fumihiko Yasuda, director of this title, praised Shoin Yoshida, a 19th century philosopher, who advocated the conquest of Joseo, a Korean dynastic kingdom prior to the Korean Empire of 1897, and compared him to Socrates. This was not liked by the players of this Asian country.

Yoshida became the basis of Japanese left-wing politics, something that even caused debate within this country. And if that was not enough, His war thoughts were a controversial element after Japan's invasion of South Korea during World War II.. In this way, it is clear that by praising this political figure, South Korean players were not happy with Yasuda and his political position, something that could well be seen reflected in Rise of the Ronin, and expressed their discontent in social networks.

Due, Sony Interactive Entertainment Korea revealed that the launch of Rise of the Ronin has been canceled in South Korea. At the moment, there is no official statement on the political position of Team Ninja and Yasuda, or on the decision not to publish this title in this country. Of course, it is still possible to import a copy of the game, or change regions to download the title from another nation's PS Store. However, there will be no official way to acquire this game.

As if that were not enough, the cancellation has given rise to a series of comments from the community of South Korea and Japan on the inclusion and political ideology of the people behind video games. This is usually a theme we see in the West, and it is not rarely echoed in Asian countries. However, considering the history of both nations, it is undeniable that the historic war between the countries is a sensitive topic, even today.

In the meantime, the rest of the world will be able to enjoy Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 5 on March 22, 2024. On related topics, you can check out the new trailer for this game here.

This is a sensitive issue. It is one thing to represent a certain figure or historical event from the perspective of a certain nation, but another is to praise the ideology of someone who has promoted war and the conquest of other nations. It is something that does not have a clear solution, and the best thing that can be done is to handle a certain issue in the most accurate way possible, but without forgetting everything that this entails.

