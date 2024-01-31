Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team NINJA have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Rise of the Ronin. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview all the key elements of the game. In addition to choosing how to explore the immense map and how to face opponents, the player will be able to directly influence the course of the main plot making choices at some important points in the story.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available from March 22nd exclusively on PlayStation 5. Good vision!

Rise of the Ronin – Trailer

Source: Team NINJA