Director Fumihiko Yasuda revealed that Rise of the Ronin was inspired by Ghost of Tsushima. The team took cues from the Sucker Punch game and were inspired by its combat and the level of research that went into its Japanese setting.
“Rise of the Ronin is ours first open world game and Ghost of Tsushima was one of the games we used as a reference that I personally enjoyed,” said Yasuda. “I felt inspired that a game set in Japan had been researched so thoroughly by the developers and had received great praise for aspects such as the combat system. At the same time, I wondered why we couldn't have released a game like Ghost of Tsushima back then. Ghost of Tsushima was a good encouragement for the creation of Rise of the Ronin.”
Rise of the Ronin has its own original features
Yosuke Hayashi, producer of Koei Tecmo, stated that in addition to the similarities with Ghost of Tsushima, Rise of the Ronin also features the “unique features” that fans expect to see in a Team Ninja game.
“It's not that we weren't aware of Ghost of Tsushima, rather we think the most important thing is to promote the unique features of Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja games,” he said. “I'm sure that when you play Rise of the Ronin, the tactile feel of the game, the combat and other aspects of 'Japaneseness' will feel different and better than other titles“.
Finally, we leave you with the Italian launch trailer for Rise of the Ronin which is a mix of live-action and game scenes.
#Rise #Ronin #exists #Ghost #Tsushima #Team #Ninja
Leave a Reply