Director Fumihiko Yasuda revealed that Rise of the Ronin was inspired by Ghost of Tsushima. The team took cues from the Sucker Punch game and were inspired by its combat and the level of research that went into its Japanese setting.

“Rise of the Ronin is ours first open world game and Ghost of Tsushima was one of the games we used as a reference that I personally enjoyed,” said Yasuda. “I felt inspired that a game set in Japan had been researched so thoroughly by the developers and had received great praise for aspects such as the combat system. At the same time, I wondered why we couldn't have released a game like Ghost of Tsushima back then. Ghost of Tsushima was a good encouragement for the creation of Rise of the Ronin.”