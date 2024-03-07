Rise of the Ronin is the protagonist of an interesting video diary dedicated to history and atmosphere of the new title developed by Team Ninja, which will make its debut exclusively on PS5 on March 22nd.

Announced in September 2022, Rise of the Ronin will put us in command of a samurai without a masterwho precisely because of his independence will be able to freely choose which tasks to take on, which people to protect and which to oppose.

After having introduced us to the plot and its characters, the behind-the-scenes section emphasizes precisely these aspects of Rise of the Ronin's open world structure, enhancing the player's ability to take different paths.