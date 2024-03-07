Rise of the Ronin is the protagonist of an interesting video diary dedicated to history and atmosphere of the new title developed by Team Ninja, which will make its debut exclusively on PS5 on March 22nd.
Announced in September 2022, Rise of the Ronin will put us in command of a samurai without a masterwho precisely because of his independence will be able to freely choose which tasks to take on, which people to protect and which to oppose.
After having introduced us to the plot and its characters, the behind-the-scenes section emphasizes precisely these aspects of Rise of the Ronin's open world structure, enhancing the player's ability to take different paths.
A fascinating world
Accompanied by the engaging soundtrack by Inon Zurin Rise of the Ronin we will be able to explore a vast and fascinating scenario, placed chronologically at the beginning of the period in which Japan opened its borders to the West for the first time.
We will therefore live in an era of profound changes but also of ruthless injustices, and for this very reason we will have to choose who to side with: a concept that Team Ninja aims to communicate very clearly in its new game.
You will be able to read our review of Rise of the Ronin on March 21st, therefore the day before the official release.
#Rise #Ronin #video #diary #dedicated #story #atmosphere #game
Leave a Reply