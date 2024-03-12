Team Ninja and Sony have released a new trailer dedicated to Rise of the Roninwhich in this case presents the historythe characters and the context of the game which will debut on March 22nd, exclusively on PS5.
Set in 1863 Japan, during the Bakumatsu period, Rise of the Ronin will put us in command of a ronin: a samurai without a master, who makes his own choices independently and can therefore freely decide which causes to espouse.
As we told you in the Rise of the Ronin trial, this approach it is intertwined with the open world structure to give life to very interesting resolutions, which influence the progress of events.
A different Japan
Between wars, epidemics and a highly unstable political situation, linked to the opening of the borders towards the West, the Japan of Rise of the Ronin presents itself as an extremely fascinating but at the same time full of pitfalls scenario for the protagonist of the adventure.
Precisely for this reason we will have to learn to defend ourselves, using in this case both the sword and the guns, giving rise to highly spectacular clashes that take place both up close and from a distance.
