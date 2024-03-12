Team Ninja and Sony have released a new trailer dedicated to Rise of the Roninwhich in this case presents the historythe characters and the context of the game which will debut on March 22nd, exclusively on PS5.

Set in 1863 Japan, during the Bakumatsu period, Rise of the Ronin will put us in command of a ronin: a samurai without a master, who makes his own choices independently and can therefore freely decide which causes to espouse.

As we told you in the Rise of the Ronin trial, this approach it is intertwined with the open world structure to give life to very interesting resolutions, which influence the progress of events.