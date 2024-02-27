Rise of the Ronin shows itself with a new trailerdedicated in this case to close and ranged combat: two ways of understanding the clash in the Team Ninja title, both capable of providing great satisfaction.

In fact, we will be able to use the katana, the bayonet with its blade and the possibility of opening fire at point blank range, or the spear with its extraordinary draw length, combining tools and positions in order to get the better of your opponents.

From distance we will instead have the opportunity to exploit devastating gunsa precision bow and a grappling hook to create various attack strategies, defeating enemies also thanks to the presence of explosive objects to detonate.

All elements that the developers had in some ways anticipated with the trailer dedicated to the fighting styles of Rise of the Ronin.