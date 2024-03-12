Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team NINJA have released a trailer for the main plot of the highly anticipated Rise of the Ronin. The video, which you will see at the end of the article, will allow us to learn about the different political factions that will try to come to power during the tumultuous Bakumatsu periodin which the story of the game will take place.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Rise of the Ronin It will be available worldwide starting from March 22nd exclusively on PlayStation 5. Good vision!

Rise of the Ronin – Story Trailer

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu